Tegan, Peri and Leela Lomax are to come under threat next week when they start to receive intimating messages - could it be the same person who killed their parents Sam and Danny?

In scenes to be shown next week, the Lomax girls will give a police press conference to help find the driver responsible for the deaths of their mum and dad. But when they receive a threatening letter through the door and an email from 'RedCapMan' telling them that he's watching, it starts to look as though the guilty party could be someone they know.