Imran has recently come back to the village to live with his mum Misbah (Harvey Virdi) amidst his battle with an eating disorder. But as a very concerned Misbah is smothering him with attention , Imran may feel it's time to move and flee the nest once again for a fresh start. Is there an exit on the horizon?

Soap star Ijaz Rana has promised a "heartbreaking" twist coming up for his character Imran Maalik on Hollyoaks .

"I think viewers are in for a huge surprise with Imran very soon as his life takes an unexpected but positive turn," Rana told Metro. "Hopefully it breaks all the fans hearts."

The actor, who made his debut as Imran back in 2017, also opened up on playing such a 'challenging' storyline. "You try your hardest to bring your truth to the story," he said.

"Of course, at times, I have found the material challenging, but that's a given when you have a responsibility to get it right. The reward is watching the result."

