Hollyoaks star spills on heartbreaking Imran Maalik twist
"I think viewers are in for a huge surprise."
Soap star Ijaz Rana has promised a "heartbreaking" twist coming up for his character Imran Maalik on Hollyoaks.
Imran has recently come back to the village to live with his mum Misbah (Harvey Virdi) amidst his battle with an eating disorder. But as a very concerned Misbah is smothering him with attention, Imran may feel it's time to move and flee the nest once again for a fresh start. Is there an exit on the horizon?
"I think viewers are in for a huge surprise with Imran very soon as his life takes an unexpected but positive turn," Rana told Metro. "Hopefully it breaks all the fans hearts."
The actor, who made his debut as Imran back in 2017, also opened up on playing such a 'challenging' storyline. "You try your hardest to bring your truth to the story," he said.
"Of course, at times, I have found the material challenging, but that's a given when you have a responsibility to get it right. The reward is watching the result."
Hollyoaks is available to stream on All4 and airs every weeknight at 6:30pm on Channel 4 and 7pm on E4. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.
