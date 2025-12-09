Hollyoaks is dishing up not one but four separate Christmas Days, as the special occasion is stretched out across two weeks.

We'll see the same day from the perspective of the Osbornes and the Hutchinsons, the McQueens, the Maaliks and the Lomax-Hays.

Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) is planning a big surprise, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is struggling with withdrawal, and Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) is hiding a huge secret.

Here's a look at everything happening on Hollyoaks between Monday 22nd and Tuesday 30th December.

If you can't wait to watch the full two weeks as they play out on E4, every episode will be dropping on Channel 4's streaming service on 22nd December.

Hollyoaks episode guide for Christmas and New Year

Monday 22nd December

The Osbornes are looking to put the last year behind them. Lime Pictures

Jack has a secret mission on the Osbornes' big day, and wants to make it extra special for everyone. It's a hopeful time as Darren and Nancy put their problems aside, and after Pearl distributes presents throughout the village, they all head to The Dog for a special lunch.

Upstairs, Dee Dee hides a gift as Diane struggles through the morning, her only blessing being that Tony is there to celebrate with them.

Ant threatens to derail the Hutchinsons' big day. Lime Pictures

Ant is continuing to cause trouble, and reluctantly sets the table. He discovers a burner phone and secretly pockets it. On the other side of the room, Eva decides to take a look at a present, a move which horrifies Dee Dee.

A furious Ant bounds downstairs into the bar and disrupts Jack and Pearl's special moment, dropping a huge bombshell.

Tuesday 23rd December

Mercedes struggles to get into the festive spirit. Lime Pictures

Over at the McQueen residence, the sparkle has faded for Mercedes. She's become dependent on prescription anxiety pills and can't face Christmas Day without them.

Jack and Pearl show up with presents for everyone, swiftly followed by Warren dressed as Santa Claus. Merce realises that she'd forgotten to wear her matching elf costume.

Dodger shows up – much to Theresa's delight! Lime Pictures

Slipping out into the garden, she notices Gemma next door and asks her over the fence for more drugs. Meanwhile, inside, romance seems to be in the air as Theresa excitedly awaits Dodger's arrival.

Monday 29th December

Donny gets an unwelcome gift... Lime Pictures

We head next door for Christmas at the Maaliks, and things are frosty between Misbah and Donny.

He wants to make amends as it's his first festive period with both his daughters, but his phone is blowing up with messages from the sex worker he recently spent the night with.

A knock at the door sends alarm bells ringing through his head, but luckily it's just Jack and Pearl with more gifts. Gemma knows that her dad is hiding something and tells him not to be unfaithful towards Misbah again.

He gets a huge shock when a sex worker knocks on the door. Lime Pictures

However, Donny's fears are realised when the sex worker arrives on the doorstep demanding her cash. Will he be able to get rid of her?

Over at the pub, Sully has decided to join the Osbornes. Frankie tells Dodger, and is instructed to record the conversation in the hope of finding out that he put a hit out on JJ.

Tuesday 30th December

Leela makes a breakthrough with Ste. Lime Pictures

Leela is preparing to make a special Christmas for Clara, Lucas and Daniel, however hard that may be. She speaks out loud to late daughter Peri, wishing she was there to join them.

A downtrodden Ste is spending the day alone in his flat, while Rex is all alone at The Loft. Lucas tells his aunt to stop blaming Ste for what happened, but she's not convinced he needs a second chance. However, later, she has a change of heart and invites him to join them.

In the hope of reconnecting with Dillon, Lucas fires him a message.

Jack is planning to propose. Lime Pictures

Meanwhile, Darren asks Jack why he hasn't proposed to Pearl yet, and he explains that he thought it might be a bad idea to propose on Christmas Day.

