Hollyoaks is lining up another eventful week for Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe), as her blackmailer gives her just 24 hours to cough up the cash.

In a desperate bid to help her, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is tempted by an intriguing offer from Gemma Johnson (Tisha Merry).

Meanwhile, Ant Hutchinson (Brook Debio) is a cause for concern, and Donny Clark's (Louis Emerick) secret Brookside life continues to be a nuisance.

Here's everything happening in Hollyoaks between Monday 15th and Wednesday 17th December.

4 Hollyoaks spoilers

1. Gemma Johnson meddles in Mercedes McQueen's relationship with Warren Fox

Mercedes is worried for the consequences. Lime Pictures

The clock is ticking and Merce has just 24 hours to secure the funds to pay off her blackmailer – or the secret about Tony's shooting will be outed.

Warren is prepared to go to extreme lengths to protect her, even if it means working with Gemma. Little does he realise, she's the one plotting against them.

Warren is prepared to do whatever it takes. Lime Pictures

Gemma proposes joining her on a job to raise money for Mercedes, to attend a robbery and intercept the heist so that they can steal the cash for themselves.

2. Ste Hay can't resist temptation

Ste refuses to see Lucas's dark side. Lime Pictures

Dillon and Rex try and make a breakthrough with Ste, hoping he'll intervene on Lucas's worrying decline. Rex has no idea that the two are having a secret relationship, and is confused when he overhears a conversation.

Ste feels more inclined to push Rex away than ever before, and falls into Dillon's arms again...

3. Ant Hutchinson's behaviour is worsening

Against her better judgement, Diane decides to give Ant his phone back, and he quickly turns back to the worrying online community of misogyny that he's been following.

The next day, having heard that he's skipped school, she's forced to leave Mercedes to look after Tony.

4. Donny Clark's past life is catching up with him

Donny can't shake off his past life as Mick Johnson. Lime Pictures

Gemma voices her concerns about meddling in dad Donny's new life to Froggy. Things soon take an unpleasant turn when Sully arrives at a family lunch and Donny is left unable to answer Misbah's questions.

Meanwhile, Frankie confides in Dodger about another troubling message and tells him that she thinks Sully could be behind it.

