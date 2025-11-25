The sun is setting earlier, the Christmas decorations are going up, and there's more incentive to wrap up warm and sit in front of the telly. Enter Hollyoaks, with an exciting few weeks ahead that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Ad

Meddling Brookside resident Gemma Johnson (Tisha Merry) makes her mark on the Chester village by teaming up with Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) to bring down Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

Meanwhile, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) can't resist the advances of son Lucas's (Oscar Curtis) ex-boyfriend Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass), and Frankie Osborne's (Isabelle Smith) life changes forever following a shock death.

Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) deals with a postpartum psychosis diagnosis, and her cousin Theresa (Jorgie Porter) stages her grand return.

Here's a look at everything happening in the lead-up to the festivities...

Hollyoaks winter 2025 preview

1. Gemma Johnson and Diane Hutchinson blackmail Mercedes McQueen

Mercedes is startled by a blackmail note. Lime Pictures

Diane wants nothing more than to have a fresh start with husband Tony, but there's one thing getting in the way – the fact Mercedes shot him on their wedding day.

Teaming up with Gemma, the pair decide to split up Mercedes and Warren, while making sure she pays for her actions.

What will Merce do? Lime Pictures

Merce is shocked to receive a demand for £50k, unaware that her reliance on pills has stemmed from Gemma spiking her.

2. Lucas Hay is determined to find out who ex-boyfriend Dillon Ray is sleeping with

Spoiler alert Lucas, it's your ex! Lime Pictures

This is going to be incredibly awkward. As Lucas continues to behave violently towards his dad, Ste turns to Dillon for support.

Dillon has been pretty open and honest about his feelings for his ex-fiancé's father, while also trying to desperately conceal the matter.

Will Lucas discover the truth? Lime Pictures

After spending the afternoon in one another's arms, the pair are spooked by Lucas's arrival. Will he catch them in the act?

There's also the matter of Ste's ex-boyfriend Rex returning, and going straight into Lucas's firing line.

3. The Osbornes receive some shocking news about JJ

Darren is conflicted by the news that his son has died. Lime Pictures

Recent scenes have shown Frankie enjoying a date with gangster turned police officer Sully Sullivan. He's desperate to show her family that he's a good man, but as we know, he's quite dangerous.

Darren gets distressing news that son JJ – who sexually abused his twin – has died in prison, and in the aftermath, Frankie realises she's being stalked.

Frankie is prepared to take Sully down. Lime Pictures

Teaming up with Dodger to bring Sully down, she hopes he'll confess to putting a hit out on JJ.

Will he face justice?

4. Cleo McQueen is diagnosed with postpartum psychosis

Sienna's condition has worsened in recent weeks. Lime Pictures

Sienna stumbles across Cleo's notebook, which contains the same message written repeatedly throughout the pages. This is an obvious concern, and she turns to the McQueens for help.

After convincing Cleo to go to hospital, Misbah explains that she is suffering from postpartum psychosis.

Speaking of the new storyline, actress Mulkerrin said: “It’s been a new challenge taking on the role of motherhood and the difficulties that being a new mum can bring, especially the strain it can have on your mental health.

"We had a consultation with APP [Action on Postpartum Psychosis] whilst filming this storyline, and it was helpful to hear other people’s experiences – my heart breaks for poor Cleo.”

5. Theresa McQueen returns with her eyes set on Dodger Savage

Theresa has no idea what Dodger went through. Lime Pictures

Theresa makes a grand return to the village, trying to lay low out of Warren Fox's sight.

She can't resist the temptation of going to see Dodger to thank him for getting her off the hook, but with him still in turmoil over his sexual assault, will she be the one he opens up to?

6. Donny Clark's relationship with Misbah Maalik crumbles

Donny is also deeply troubled. Lime Pictures

Things were never going to be the same for Donny and Misbah after she learnt he was actually former Brookside resident Mick Johnson. Everything she thought she knew was a lie, and he's still keeping one big secret from her.

During Hollyoaks Later in October, Donny was sexually assaulted by Sully. Will he be able to open up to Misbah about the ordeal?

Read more:

Hollyoaks is available to watch on catch-up on Channel 4.

Visit our dedicated Soaps page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.