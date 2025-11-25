Hollyoaks is lining up a huge week for Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis), as he makes several attempts to drive Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) closer to him.

It comes at a dreadful time for the family - Ste (Kieron Richardson) has relapsed with Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe), and baby James's future is at stake.

Elsewhere, Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) returns to Chester, hoping to evade Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

Here's a look at everything happening in Hollyoaks between Monday 1st and Wednesday 3rd December.

4 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week

1. Ste Hay crumbles ahead of a meeting with social services

Ste is in a bad way. Lime Pictures

Gemma is smug to see Ste and Mercedes stumbling out of Casa McQueen and heading home to continue their party. However, when he receives a text from social services informing him of a meeting the next day, he has doubts.

John Paul is worried when his sister goes AWOL, and is shocked when Sienna explains that she saw her with Ste – and that they were both high.

With Goldie, he decides to track them down, but when Tony is mentioned, Merce is sent spiralling and rushes off to the hospital to visit him.

Later that day, Dillon and Lucas come across Ste and realise that he's relapsed. John Paul tries his best to sober him up, but he enters self-sabotage mode, believing that he doesn't deserve to have baby James in his care.

Dillon then spots him heading to Price Slice for more alcohol.

2. Lucas Hay goes to desperate measures to rekindle his relationship with Dillon Ray

Lucas is adamant that he and Dillon should be endgame. Lime Pictures

Frankie summons Dillon and Lucas to The Dog, and the atmosphere is frosty. Lucas goes through Dillon's messages and then downloads a cloning app so that he can keep track of his every movement.

Adamant that they should be together, Lucas forces himself into Dillon's inner-circle at any opportunity, but it backfires.

Dillon has no idea that his phone is being cloned. Lime Pictures

Later, Lucas sees a text from Ste to Dillon and jumps to conclusions, beginning to manipulate the situation and reaching a concerning new height.

3. Concerns for Dodger Savage following his ordeal

Donny is concerned about Dodger. Lime Pictures

Donny is worried about Dodger's intentions when he sees him heading into the superintendent's office. Liberty is equally concerned, and attempts to pull the Blake family back together.

At a loose end, Dodger confronts Donny on the man he's become.

4. Theresa McQueen reunites with cousin Goldie

Look who's back! Lime Pictures

Theresa returns to the village and Goldie is shocked to see her. The two chat about how Theresa was conned out of her diamonds and is laying low from Warren.

The McQueen's are behind her every step of the way – as Theresa heads to see Dodger and thank him for getting her off the hook.

