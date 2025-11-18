Brookside resident Gemma Johnson (Tisha Merry) makes her mark on Hollyoaks village next week, as she forms a plot against Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

Ad

Elsewhere, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) is diagnosed with postpartum psychosis following her family's intervention, and Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) tries to rebuild his life with Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) after his past living as Mick Johnson was exposed.

Here's everything happening in Hollyoaks between Monday 24th and Wednesday 26th November.

3 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week

1. Gemma Johnson plots against Warren Fox and Mercedes McQueen

Mercedes has a target on her back. Lime Pictures

Goldie is suspicious of Mercedes as she reunites with Warren, though Gemma decides to use this to their advantage.

The women are in cahoots against Warren, and when Mercedes is spotted handing over a suspicious bag to him, they come to the conclusion that he's dealing again.

Later, Gemma warns Warren about Goldie's suspicions, unbeknownst to him that she's placed a tracker on his car and is watching his every move.

Warren has no idea that Gemma is tracking him... Lime Pictures

Now living in the village, she tries to worm her way into Misbah's good books by quizzing her for information on the neighbours, and then introduces herself to Diane ahead of an interview at the hospital.

She then tries to build bridges with Mercedes – but is there an ulterior motive?

2. Cleo McQueen receives a diagnosis

Cleo is struggling. Lime Pictures

Sienna is trying her best to offer support to Cleo amid her spiralling mental health. When she overhears Cleo talking to herself, she gently asks who she was chatting to – only to receive a dressing down.

Later that day, Sienna uncovers a notepad that has the same sentence written several times over.

With Cleo refusing to open up, Sienna tells John Paul her concerns and they call in the wider family. With Dodger's help, they get her admitted to the Dee Valley Hospital psychiatric unit.

Dodger is forced to intervene when Cleo has a setback. Lime Pictures

While Liberty and Sienna stay with baby Joseph, the McQueens standby Cleo as she receives a postpartum psychosis diagnosis.

3. Donny Clark tries to return to normality

Donny is furious when Sully defies him at work, and Dodger is concerned. Wary of the consequences that crossing with a Black could have, Donny warns Dodger to focus on his work.

Later, Misbah allows Donny to open up and they hope that their relationship can be saved. She admits that despite finding out he'd led a double life, she'd never stopped loving him.

Read more:

Hollyoaks is available to watch on catch-up on Channel 4.

Visit our dedicated Soaps page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.