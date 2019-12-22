The big event over the fortnight is the much-anticipated 'flash forward' episode set on New Year's Eve, which offers a sneaky peek 12 months into the future.

While everyone makes resolutions at their various different parties (the teens, the parents and younger kids all have their own celebrations going on) and ushers in 2020, viewers are given a glimpse of New Year's Eve 2020 to whet the appetite in a series of cliffhangers that will literally take a year to resolve.

The audacious device kicks off 2020's county lines storyline which sees the entire village infiltrated by drug dealers who will corrupt the vulnerable schoolkids and send them into a spiral of trafficking, violence and danger. Yes, even Mandy's cute little daughter Ella. There are particularly intriguing times ahead for Juliet and Charlie.

More like this

Elsewhere, serial killer Breda's luck is running out as we hurtle towards her downfall at the start of January. Don't expect her to be around in 12 months' time…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.