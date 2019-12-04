When is Hollyoaks on over Christmas 2019? Final schedules confirmed
Two very special double episodes are coming your way
Hollyoaks is lining up a cracking Christmas for fans, including one of the most anticipated episodes of the year in which the soap flashes forward 12 months in the future and launches the hard-hitting county lines teenage drug dealing storyline.
The hour-long special, airing first on E4 on Friday 27th December followed by Channel 4's showing on Monday 30th December, is the highlight of the soap's festive fortnight that also sees Mitchell Deveraux on the verge of coming out and going public with secret lover Scott Drinkwell, Maxine Kinsella facing a lonely Christmas after betrayed husband Damon Kinsella turned his back on her, and Luke Morgan struggling to come to terms with shock news about his health.
The Hollyoaks Christmas and New Year schedule plays out as follows:
Friday 20th December - 7pm, E4/Monday 23rd December - 6pm, Channel 4 (60-minute episode)
Monday 23rd December - 7pm, E4/Friday 27th December - 6.40pm, Channel 4 5328
Friday 27th December - 7pm, E4/Monday 30th December - 6pm, Channel 4 (60-minute episode)
Monday 30th December - 7pm, E4/New Year's Eve - 6.30pm, Channel 4
New Year's Eve - 7pm, E4/Thursday 2nd January - 6.30pm, Channel 4
Thursday 2nd January - 7pm, E4/Friday 3rd January - 6.30pm, Channel 4
Friday 3rd January - 7pm, E4/Channel 4 transmission to be confirmed
From 20th December you can stream the first four episodes of the festive fortnight as an All4 boxset.
