Hollyoaks is lining up a cracking Christmas for fans, including one of the most anticipated episodes of the year in which the soap flashes forward 12 months in the future and launches the hard-hitting county lines teenage drug dealing storyline.

Advertisement

The hour-long special, airing first on E4 on Friday 27th December followed by Channel 4's showing on Monday 30th December, is the highlight of the soap's festive fortnight that also sees Mitchell Deveraux on the verge of coming out and going public with secret lover Scott Drinkwell, Maxine Kinsella facing a lonely Christmas after betrayed husband Damon Kinsella turned his back on her, and Luke Morgan struggling to come to terms with shock news about his health.

  • Hollyoaks Christmas 2019 spoilers – John Paul returns and we leap into the future

    • The Hollyoaks Christmas and New Year schedule plays out as follows:

    Friday 20th December - 7pm, E4/Monday 23rd December - 6pm, Channel 4 (60-minute episode)

    Monday 23rd December - 7pm, E4/Friday 27th December - 6.40pm, Channel 4 5328

    Friday 27th December - 7pm, E4/Monday 30th December - 6pm, Channel 4 (60-minute episode)

    More like this

    Monday 30th December - 7pm, E4/New Year's Eve - 6.30pm, Channel 4

    New Year's Eve - 7pm, E4/Thursday 2nd January - 6.30pm, Channel 4

    Thursday 2nd January - 7pm, E4/Friday 3rd January - 6.30pm, Channel 4

    Friday 3rd January - 7pm, E4/Channel 4 transmission to be confirmed

    From 20th December you can stream the first four episodes of the festive fortnight as an All4 boxset.

    Advertisement

    Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement