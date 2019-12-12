“Hollyoaks does things a bit differently to the other soaps this time of year. We don’t transmit on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day so we’re out of our normal slot, but have the fantastic platform of two hour-long specials across the fortnight. We are thrilled the Christmas and New Year episodes are going to be released as a box set.”

This includes the much-anticipated New Year’s Eve flash forward, which gives a foreboding glimpse into the future of what the characters will be getting up to 12 months from now and launches a year-long county lines drug dealing storyline involving the teens and their families.

Christmas Day in the village sees the clans coming together at the Dog for Nana McQueen’s seasonal extravaganza, but it might not be particularly merry for Sienna Blake, Brody Hudson and Liberty Savage as a baby bombshell is revealed.

More like this

Plus, Cindy Cunningham is forced to share her Christmas dinner with Luke Morgan after he cruelly dumped her, unaware he's been diagnosed with a terminal illness. Elsewhere among the heritage ensemble, Mandy Morgan reels to learn Darren Osborne slept with his ex Nancy Osborne when they were trapped in the tunnels during stunt week.

Teasing what’s in store for Hollyoaks’ holiday period, Kirkwood revealed: “There are revelations, discoveries and bombshells aplenty. Christmas centres around families, friendships and neighbours with stories connecting different character groups.

“Our audience deserves a big festive treat and we’ve got tons of joy and heart, but also conflict which brings drama. A highlight is Nana’s ‘McQueens’ speech’!”

The Hollyoaks Christmas 2019 boxset drops on All4 from Friday 20th December, containing these four episodes available on this link:

An hour-long edition set on Christmas Day, which airs on E4 later that day on Friday 20 th December at 7pm, and on Channel 4 on Monday 23 rd December at 6pm.

December at 7pm, and on Channel 4 on Monday 23 December at 6pm. A half-hour episode airing first on Monday 23 rd December on E4 at 7pm and on Friday 27 th December on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

December on E4 at 7pm and on Friday 27 December on Channel 4 at 6.30pm. Another 60-minute special, the New Year flash forward, which airs on Friday 27 th December E4 at 7pm and Monday 30 th December on Channel 4 at 6pm.

December E4 at 7pm and Monday 30 December on Channel 4 at 6pm. A half-hour episode airing first on Monday 30th December on E4 at 7pm (Channel 4 transmission to be confirmed).

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.