Grace, who Mrs McQueen left for dead at the scene of a hit and run, and James, who mistakenly believes Mercedes murdered lover Harry Thompson, were both seen climbing the steps to the club.

Keeping viewers guessing as they cut between the two potential culprits, Grace was seen firing the first shot which missed, then James appeared behind her and they both clasped their fingers on the trigger for the shot that put Mercy in a coma.

The double shooters discussed their secret in the Donovan flat, unaware Grace’s brother and James’s lover Liam was listening in. What will he do with this info?

More like this

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Finnegan admitted he had known all along his alter ego was one of the guilty parties.

“I was told long before we filmed it, which helped for obvious reasons. Playing it cool was fun!”

The actor did confess to a trace of concern as to what this means for his future on the show, however. “I won’t lie, I was a bit worried! James will undoubtedly get his comeuppance. From this point there is a lot of angst and soul searching.”

Viewers know serial killer Breda McQueen was the one who bumped off Harry and covered her tracks, meaning James’s motive is built on a misunderstanding. What impact will that discovery have?

“In the moment where him and Grace held the gun, I believe he wanted Mercedes dead. Initially James has no regrets about what he’s done, but when he finds out it wasn’t Mercedes that killed Harry it’s a very different story.

“This has to change James forever,” continues Finnegan. “You don’t get over something like that if you have a conscience, and James definitely does.”

Being among the line-up of seven suspects, Finnegan and Wall have had to stay quiet in the face of public speculation and scrutiny.

“Was it hard keeping the truth hidden? For me, it was no problem. As for Tamara…?” At this point Finnegan trails off into laughter – sounds like it’s a good thing the secret is out…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers