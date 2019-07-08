Gormless Gail's misguided attempt to restore harmony to the household by tricking them into meeting with gran Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) so they could bridges after robbing her resulted in the fellas breaking their bail conditions, and they were sent down.

Tonight's double bill saw Gail rejected by all of her relatives in turn, frustrated and furious she had put her boys behind bars.

Begging for forgiveness as she desperately explained she was trying to help, Gail's pleas fell on deaf ears and after the Platts insisted they wanted nothing more to do with her - even the ones in jail - she disappeared, leaving concerned daughter Sarah to find the dinner burning in the oven and no sign of her pariah mum.

More like this

Gail was then seen sipping champagne in the airport departure lounge before boarding a plane bound for Bangkok, declaring reflectively: "This is the first day of the rest of my life…"

Why has Helen Worth taken a break?

But fans needn't worry - Worth has not suddenly jacked in 45 years on the cobbles as a Corrie spokesperson confirmed to RadioTimes.com: "Helen is on a summer break and will be back filming with us soon."

Will her temporary departure bring the beleaguered Platts closer together? Later in the week they still have no idea where Gail has gone. Perhaps she doesn't tell them where she is – only the viewers are in on it – sparking a missing persons hunt over the summer months as the guilty clan berate themselves for driving her away? As if they needed more drama…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.