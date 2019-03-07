EXTRA episode of Coronation Street on tonight... don't forget!
Nick flirts with a mystery woman plus there's a punch-up between Gary and Seb!
It's so annoying when the telly bosses shuffle around the soaps because of stuff like football and most recently, The Brit Awards, isn't it? But don't worry, because of all that there's an EXTRA episode of Coronation Street on ITV on Thursday 7 March at 8:30pm.
So don't forget!
Tonight's episode finds Nick Tilsley (played by Ben Price) flirting with a mystery woman Rachel (Verity Henry), who is later revealed to be the boss of a rival salon planning to put Nick and his brother David (Jack P Shepherd) out of business!
Meanwhile, it all kicks off between Gary Windass (Mikey North) and Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) in the Rovers, resulting in a punch-up that could cost Seb his job with builder boss Gary...
