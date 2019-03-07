It's so annoying when the telly bosses shuffle around the soaps because of stuff like football and most recently, The Brit Awards, isn't it? But don't worry, because of all that there's an EXTRA episode of Coronation Street on ITV on Thursday 7 March at 8:30pm.

Advertisement

So don't forget!

Tonight's episode finds Nick Tilsley (played by Ben Price) flirting with a mystery woman Rachel (Verity Henry), who is later revealed to be the boss of a rival salon planning to put Nick and his brother David (Jack P Shepherd) out of business!

Coronation Street, Nick Tilsley, Rachel
Nick unknowingly flirts with a business rival! (Picture: ITV)

Meanwhile, it all kicks off between Gary Windass (Mikey North) and Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) in the Rovers, resulting in a punch-up that could cost Seb his job with builder boss Gary...

Coronation Street, Gary Windass, Seb Franklin
Will Seb get sacked after punching builder boss Gary? (Picture: ITV)
Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement