Tonight's episode finds Nick Tilsley (played by Ben Price) flirting with a mystery woman Rachel (Verity Henry), who is later revealed to be the boss of a rival salon planning to put Nick and his brother David (Jack P Shepherd) out of business!

Nick unknowingly flirts with a business rival! (Picture: ITV)

Meanwhile, it all kicks off between Gary Windass (Mikey North) and Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) in the Rovers, resulting in a punch-up that could cost Seb his job with builder boss Gary...

Will Seb get sacked after punching builder boss Gary? (Picture: ITV)

