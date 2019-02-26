But after discovering his dad could be a wrestler called Bear Wolf, Paddy has gradually become more intrigued...

So with Marlon and his wife Jessie Grant (Sandra Marvin) off to Belfast on honeymoon, on Wednesday 6 March, Paddy decides to gatecrash their honeymoon in the hope of tracking down Bear who is on a wrestling tour in Ireland!

Marlon and Paddy track down Bear. (Picture: ITV)

Don't miss the double-bill on Thursday 7 March, when Paddy and Marlon finally track down Bear. But what will happen when dad and son finally come face-to-face after all these years?

More like this

Kerry gatecrashes Marlon and Jessie's honeymoon in search of her daughter Amy. (Picture: ITV)

Meanwhile, Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) has also travelled to Belfast in search of her runaway daughter Amy, who she is hoping can help her win custody of her grandson Kyle from village bad 'un Cain Dingle.

Will everyone get the happy family reunions they're hoping for?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.