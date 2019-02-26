Paddy confronts long-lost dad Bear Wolf as Emmerdale goes on location to Belfast
But will Bear accept Paddy is his son?
Paddy Kirk (played by Dominic Brunt) finally comes face-to-face with his long lost dad Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) in Emmerdale next week, in special episodes of the ITV soap filmed on location in Belfast.
Village vet Paddy was annoyed when his wife Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and best mate Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) first started digging into his background to try and locate Paddy's long-lost dad.
But after discovering his dad could be a wrestler called Bear Wolf, Paddy has gradually become more intrigued...
So with Marlon and his wife Jessie Grant (Sandra Marvin) off to Belfast on honeymoon, on Wednesday 6 March, Paddy decides to gatecrash their honeymoon in the hope of tracking down Bear who is on a wrestling tour in Ireland!
Don't miss the double-bill on Thursday 7 March, when Paddy and Marlon finally track down Bear. But what will happen when dad and son finally come face-to-face after all these years?
Meanwhile, Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) has also travelled to Belfast in search of her runaway daughter Amy, who she is hoping can help her win custody of her grandson Kyle from village bad 'un Cain Dingle.
Will everyone get the happy family reunions they're hoping for?
