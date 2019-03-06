"Oi, geroff me!" (Picture: ITV)

Kerry crashes the honeymoon of Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and Jessie Grant (Sandra Marvin) and travels to Belfast, in the hope of finding Amy and convincing her to return to Emmerdale for the sake of the young son she abandoned, Kyle.

But Kerry and Jessie are in for a shock when Amy is spotted grappling with an angry man outside a grotty-looking house and kneeing him in the nuts! Kerry immediately jumps to the conclusion Amy has fallen into prostitution and the man is an angry punter!

Has she got it all wrong? Get watching to find out!

Meanwhile, ahead of tomorrow night's episodes it's time for a recap to remind ourselves about Amy's previous antics and why she originally did a runner from the village...

Casualty star Chelsea Halfpenny originally played Amy. (Picture: BBC)

1. Here comes trouble!

Amy made her first appearance on 8 October 2010. The stroppy teenager flagged down farmer Andy Sugden for help after her stolen car broke down. She later lied she was pregnant and pretended to be a trainee nurse. But really she'd done a runner from her foster parents!

2. She gets fostered by Eric and Val Pollard

Eric Pollard and his wife Val decided to foster Amy. But they began to wonder if they'd made a terrible mistake as Amy continued to go on drunken binges and was accused of stealing stuff from Eric's son David's village shop.

3. Amy "sleeps" with David Metcalfe

Amy misread the signs between her and older "brother" David Metcalfe and kissed him! She later blackmailed David after claiming they had slept together.

4. She gets pregnant by Cain Dingle!

To make David jealous, Amy slept with village bad boy Cain Dingle. He was unaware she was only 16-years-old. Amy later discovered she was pregnant was Cain's baby! The terrified teenager gave birth in the village graveyard and later abandoned her baby boy, Kyle in the village telephone box...

5. Amy is reunited with long-lost mum Kerry Wyatt

Amy was reunited with her mum Kerry on 17 July 2012. Kerry had been a bad mum and abandoned Amy to Social Services years earlier. The two came face-to-face in a nightclub and it all kicked-off when Kerry caught Amy kissing her boyfriend!

6.Amy turns relationship wrecker!

Amy is crushed when Eric and Val break-up and he starts dating Brenda Walker. Hoping to reunite her foster parents, Amy sets about trying to sabotage Eric's new relatonship.

7.Amy kidnaps Kyle and flees the village!

Amy regretted giving up Kyle for adoption. But when she tried to re-establish contact and get custody of the little boy, she clashed with Kyle's adoptive grandmother Joanie Wright. Amy later snatched Kyle and planned to do a runner from the village. But faced with being sent to prison, Amy handed Kyle over to his dad Cain and fled to Ireland for a new start...until now!

