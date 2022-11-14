Just last week, Moira learned that her husband Cain (Jeff Hordley) was covering for his young son Kyle (Huey Quinn), who had shot and killed Al Chapman (Michael Wildman). Cain was arrested for murder after being found standing over the body, and he subsequently pleaded guilty in court.

Knowing her husband as well as she does, Moira was suspicious that Cain wasn't putting up a fight for his freedom - but she soon wished he hadn't revealed the truth. With Kyle's mum Amy Wyatt (Natalie Jamieson) having heard the real story from the little boy, the two women vowed to protect Kyle.

But when the pressure of keeping the secret coincided with troubled Kyle's behaviour spiralling further, Amy took her son and fled. Moira confided in her brother Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) in the aftermath, while her son Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) was upset that girlfriend Amy hadn't contacted him.

Tonight, Moira visited Cain in prison and explained how much she was struggling with the weight of what had happened. Cain urged her to carry on as Moira added that she wished she could do the same thing Amy had.

Back at the farm, Moira told Mack that she needed to come clean to Matty about Amy's motivations for leaving. But when Matty returned, he was all smiles as Amy had called him. She revealed that she and Kyle were now in Belfast, and that she just needed time to come to terms with the revelation that Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) is her sister.

Relieved, Moira stayed silent and packed her and son Isaac's things to leave. Mack promised to look out for Matty and keep things going at Butler's, and she and Isaac left to go and find Amy and Kyle. But what happens next? Will Moira be back?

When will Moira return to Emmerdale?

Natalie J Robb as Moira in Emmerdale.

Robb has already confirmed that yes, Moira will be back. "She gets her head round it," said the actress when asked if Moira can cope long-term.

"She comes back from Belfast and says 'it was a blip,' she's okay now and she says 'We can make it work, we will make it work.' She doesn't really know deep down whether that is something she can do. But at this stage she thinks 'I've got to give it everything,' because it's the love of her life and she's got a family [with] him.

"We had a scene together where she says to [Cain] 'I'll do everything I possibly can to keep this family together.' That's always been Moira's thing, she's fierce about her family."

So, fans can rest assured that this isn't the last we'll see of the character. But when can we expect to see Moira again? Well, Robb teased that she has been filming festive scenes, so it looks like Moira will be home in time for Christmas, at least!

"We're already filming the Christmas episodes right now, and I have the Christmas tree in the house. I'm like 'Oh my goodness, it's all going so fast!'

Of course, the star isn't able to give anything away beyond the fact that Moira and Cain will be involved in Emmerdale's Christmas episodes - but once she's on a break from filming, she's planning on watching it all unfold with the rest of us.

"It's going to be an exciting time, I'm looking forward to seeing it on screen when I get the chance to play catch up."

