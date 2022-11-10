Kyle's father Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) has taken the blame and pleaded guilty, and the youngster's stepmother Moira (Natalie J Robb) vowed to help protect Kyle . But then Kyle's behaviour took a worrying turn after he was caught fighting at school.

A sudden exit aired during this week's Emmerdale , following the shocking twist which saw Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn) confess to mum Amy Wyatt (Natalie Jamieson) that he shot and killed Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).

When Amy questioned her son, he replied that he'd "done worse." Horrified, Amy began to wonder whether she and Moira could truly handle the situation by keeping Kyle at home. So, recalling Cain's instructions to run, Amy packed up her and Kyle's things and vanished.

Tonight, Moira was upset to realise that Kyle and Amy were gone. She confided the truth in brother Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), who did his best to show support. But Moira's son Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano), who is also Amy's partner, was heartbroken that she had fled without a word to him.

This left Moira feeling wretched as she allowed Matty to believe that Amy had gone because she was upset over the discovery that Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) is her sister. Yes, it's all going on in this village!

But the question now is, will Amy be back? Let's delve into this complex plot to consider all the options.

Will Amy return to Emmerdale?

Huey Quinn plays Kyle in Emmerdale. ITV

There's been no word on whether Amy and Kyle will be back any time soon. But surely, with young star Quinn giving his first big performance after playing Kyle for a number of years, he has to be on his way home again soon?

Of course, that doesn't mean that Amy will definitely be returning alongside him. Emmerdale has already revealed that a struggling Moira will be taking young son Isaac to Belfast to join Amy and Kyle.

But star Robb recently confirmed that Moira won't be gone for long, as she tells husband Cain that she is committed to keeping their family together.

So could Moira bring Kyle back with her and Isaac, leaving Amy behind? Amy is very protective of her boy, so unless Moira tricks her, we can't imagine Amy allowing this to happen. And even then, Amy would be sure to follow them home.

If Amy fails to resurface, could the character be set for another leave of absence which tears her away from Kyle? That's a possibility until we hear further details - but the loss of Amy would be rather short-sighted, if brought about by the soap itself.

Jamieson delivered a standout performance alongside co-stars Quinn, Robb and Hordley earlier in the week with Emmerdale's flashback episode, and it's clear there's bags of potential to explore Amy as she copes with Kyle's crime.

We may not be able to confirm Amy's future, but let's hope she'll be back as this storyline progresses!

