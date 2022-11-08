Last night, Moira and Amy both discovered the truth behind Al's murder. While Moira heard it directly from Kyle's dad - her husband Cain (Jeff Hordley) - a troubled Kyle confided in mum Amy. Both women were horrified in the aftermath, struggling to come to terms with the situation.

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) and Amy Wyatt (Natalie Jamieson) made a pact to protect young Kyle (Huey Quinn) in tonight's Emmerdale (8th November) following the revelation that he killed Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) .

Moira hadn't yet agreed to keep quiet, but she didn't reveal the secret when sister-in-law Chas (Lucy Pargeter) called her to get an update on Cain. By update, what Chas really wanted to know was whether Cain had told her about her affair with Al - which he hadn't.

Huey Quinn as Kyle in Emmerdale. ITV

A distracted Moira ended the call with oblivious Chas breathing a sigh of relief. Meanwhile, Amy went to the prison to visit Cain. Initially playing along with the lie, Amy ended up telling him he needed to get better at pretending as she explained that Kyle had told her everything.

It was clear that Amy was more than willing to let Cain take the blame, as they discussed how to do right by Kyle. After revealing that Moira was also aware of the truth, Cain told Amy to take their son away from the village.

When she returned to see Moira, Amy confronted her and asked whether she planned to tell the police what Kyle did. Moira promised that she wouldn't, having researched the legal age of criminal responsibility which happened to start at the age Kyle is now.

Amy explained that she was going to take Kyle away, but Moira pleaded with her to stay, urging her to see that Kyle needed the both of them to help him through this.

Eventually Amy agreed, and the pair vowed to look after Kyle together and allow him to live a normal life. But will their plan work?

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

