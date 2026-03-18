There could still be hope for imprisoned Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) in Emmerdale ahead of his murder trial.

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Earlier in the year, the character escaped his enslavement on Ray Walters's (Joe Absolom) farm and throttled the villain, as a horrified Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) and Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) watched on. They then helped to bundle his body into the back of Jai Sharma's (Chris Bisson) depot van.

After weeks of trying to keep the crime under wraps, Bear crumbled under the pressure and confessed everything to his therapist. He then picked up the phone and called the police.

Breaking his bail conditions, Bear was taken back into custody and new evidence proved that he did not act alone. Because he couldn't tie the same knot that was used to wrap up Ray's body, fearsome DS Walsh (Amanda Ryan) knew that he was lying.

Knowing that the chances of him getting a self-defence charge were slim, Paddy and Dylan decided to hand themselves in to the police. They were subsequently charged with perverting the course of justice, as their desperate family scrambled to try and find a way to free them.

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) hoped that they could find someone to lie. ITV

The solicitor explained that if it could be proven that Ray was looking to harm Dylan on the day of his death, the jury might believe that Bear was forced to lash out to protect the youngster.

In today's episode, Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) suggested to Paddy's terrified wife Mandy (Lisa Riley) that they could get someone to lie, and their attention soon turned to Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy). Her son Arthur (Alfie Clarke) urged his mother to do it, pointing out what a positive effect it could have on the village.

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Despite that, she was fearful of being implicated herself, and chose not to go through with the Dingles' request.

Arthur later headed to the pub to give Aaron and Mandy the news that he would go through with the act. He explained that he was one of the last people to see Ray alive, so it would be more convincing coming from him.

Although Mandy began to have second thoughts, Aaron reckoned that it might be there only choice and accepted Arthur's offer.

Will it be successful?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

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