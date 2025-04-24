When Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) discovered that John had lied about Aidan Moore still being alive, he ordered John away from his confused fiancé Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller).

Mack had stayed at Mill Cottage flat to keep an eye on Aaron, while John stayed at half-sister Victoria Sugden's (Isabel Hodgins) house.

But Aaron was fuming when Mack admitted that John had come to see him, and that Mack had warned him off.

Victoria stepped in ITV

Having assumed that John was avoiding him, Aaron ordered Mack out.

But before he left, Mack made it plain that John must be a compulsive liar, and that Aaron shouldn't trust him.

In the village, Victoria was also not impressed with Mack's interference, and she pleaded with Aaron to at least hear John out.

Aaron agreed, and demanded answers from John, who explained that in his mind, although Aidan didn't die, John's actions had "pretty much killed him".

John's excuses weren't enough for Aaron, who pointed out that John knew all his secrets without sharing any of his own.

When Aaron made it clear that their upcoming wedding was no longer a sure thing, John realised he may just have lost Aaron for good.

Licking his wounds, John headed to visit Aidan at the hospital, where he chillingly bemoaned the fact that Aidan hadn't died.

John then declared that Mack was another person he wished to be wiped off this earth.

"He's gonna find out what happens when people push me that little bit too hard."

Will John murder Mack?

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

