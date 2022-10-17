The cows over at Moira Dingle's (Natalie J Robb) farm are set to escape in tonight's tense instalment of the ITV soap. A stampede ensues, resulting in a potentially life-threatening situation.

If you thought the drama was close to being over in Emmerdale you thought wrong, as a newly-released image shows the next dangerous consequence of the terrifying storm .

While we wait to find out who could be caught up in this scary scenario, there's still the matter of poor Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) and Kim Tate (Claire King), who have both been left seriously injured in the woods.

The pair were both searching for pregnant Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell), who had gone into labour while caught in the storm, but when Kim found Harriet trapped beneath a quad bike, she attempted to rescue her.

Will either of them make it out alive? Will Amelia and her unborn baby be found? And about this animal-related catastrophe... Just who will find themselves at the mercy of Moira's cattle?

Emmerdale previously promised death and destruction this week, as the show marks its 50th anniversary with a series of shocking stunts. Could more than one villager be at risk? It's certainly looking more and more likely.

Tonight is an episode you won't want to miss, so make sure you tune in from 7:30pm as several characters battle through the fierce weather conditions.

