And one thing's for certain - there will be deaths.

After an almighty celebration for the Emmerdale 50th anniversary in the form of Kim Tate (Claire King) and Will Taylor's (Dean Andrews) wedding, it's time for the nitty gritty of Storm Week.

Two people now very clearly in the running to be killed off in the massive stunt special are Kim and her nemesis, Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton), following a dramatic quad bike accident and explosion.

At the end of tonight's episode (Sunday 16th October), both Kim and Harriet were left for dead in the forest.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Harriet was seen on the hunt for Amelia (Daisy Campbell) as she went into labour, jumping onto a quad bike for ease when getting around the woods.

However, with falling trees and debris swirling around, Harriet soon crashed into a tree and was propelled down a small hill - and though initially safe, her bike then plunged towards her before trapping her on the ground.

The horror didn't stop there for Harriet, as Kim pulled her from the wreckage before leaving her to die, only to suffer when the bike (which had been leaking petrol) was hit by a strike of lightening, causing it to explode!

Harriet was very close to the explosion, and as for Kim, she smacked her head on a nearby rock when she was flung from the scene!

Things certainly don't look good for either of the women, but will any of them make it out alive?

Keep watching Emmerdale's Storm Week for all the drama...

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.