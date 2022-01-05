Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy Metcalfe plans village exit after heartache

Tracy Metcalfe contemplates leaving the village on Emmerdale next week.

The ITV soap kicked off its dramatic 2022 with the new mum discovering that her partner Nate Robinson had cheated on her.

If that was not enough, coincidentally Nate’s one night stand was with the on-off girlfriend of Tracy’s sister Vanessa Woodfield, Fiona.

Next week, Tracy asks Nate to look after their baby daughter Frankie while she heads off to a post-natal depression seminar.

Nate is pleased that the frost between the pair is beginning to thaw, with his uncle Sam Dingle advising him on how to win back Tracy.

However, a hitch in this plan is that Tracy gets a new job offer in Nottingham.

The new mum speaks with Vanessa’s ex-girlfriend Charity Dingle about the opportunity and Charity encourages her to take up this new chance.

Tracy is devastated, however, when she sees how heartbroken Nate is when she tells him she will be moving to Nottingham with Frankie.

Shocked and angry, Nate is left riled and questions Tracy’s ability to cope in Nottingham away from family and friends in the village.

Shaken by Nate’s words, Tracy’s anxieties resurface and she decides to not pursue her new dream job.

As time goes on, Nate realises what he has done through his crushing words.

ITV

Will he have a change of heart and will Tracy depart the village?

Actress Amy Walsh who plays Tracy welcomed her baby daughter with boyfriend and EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Stephens over the Christmas period.

The couple announced their happy news on Sunday (2nd January 2022) in a statement through OK! magazine: “Well…it’s been a busy week! Hope you all had a good one. HAPPY NEW YEAR from the three of us.”

As a result, Amy is now on maternity leave from the soap, so will this new job offer for Tracy be how the character is temporarily written out of the soap?

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7pm on ITV and ITV Hub with previous episodes available on ITV Hub.

