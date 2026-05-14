Is Dr Todd (Caroline Harker) about to leave Emmerdale?

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The formidable surgeon seemed to announce her departure in today's instalment of the ITV soap, though it could be a case of wishful thinking for her victims Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Jacob Sugden (Joe-Warren Plant).

For months she has bullied and manipulated Jacob, and when he threatened to report her to HR, she used a damning secret about Charity to gain leverage. Todd had learnt that, while trying to act as surrogate for granddaughter Sarah (Katie Hill) and Jacob, Charity had actually fallen pregnant with Ross Barton's (Michael Parr) child.

While Charity was initially successful in stopping Jacob's complaint, he later backtracked and decided to speak up. Todd knew that by doing this, it was likely to encourage a number of other colleagues to report her - and so she took early retirement.

This meant she'd lost out on a large chunk of her retirement, and devised the perfect plan to find the money.

Dr Todd (Caroline Harker) demanded £10,000 from Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins). ITV

All Charity wanted was to end the madness, and discover what her game plan was. Todd said that she wanted to live comfortably in the house that her late father had left for her, and that she'd need the finances to do so.

Charity asserted that she could probably only get her hands on £1,000, and Todd laughed her off, saying that The Woolpack was worth a lot more and she should sell her share of the boozer.

Before parting ways, she demanded a whopping £10,000 within the next 24 hours.

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In today's episode, floated an idea with son Ryan Stocks (James Moore), who owns the other 50 per cent of The Woolpack, about lending some money from the business to pay for a 'holiday' for her husband Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb).

He said that the accounts weren't too promising, but did ask her to take last week's takings to the bank for him.

Charity then eyed up son Noah's (Jack Downham) tools in his van, and rang a contact to see how much they would offer for his drill. The money wasn't forthcoming, and so she told them she'd consider it.

Charity managed to get half of the cash - but where from? ITV

Later that day, Todd dropped by to collect her blackmail money. Charity explained that she'd managed to get a loan for £5,000, and that's all that she was prepared to handover.

Todd was furious, though Charity asserted that she wasn't going to get another penny out of her and that she wanted her to leave the village immediately.

Surprisingly, Todd had agreed to the deal and told Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) that she would be departing her room at Tug Ghyll.

Next week's spoilers show that Todd is still around next week – so why does she stay, and how did Charity find the money?

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Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX.

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