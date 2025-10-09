But Emmerdale won’t be in its traditional slot today, with ITV instead showing the international football friendly between England and Wales.

Coverage of the match from Wembley Stadium will run from 7pm until 10:05pm. It will be followed by the ITV News at Ten until 10:35pm.

While fans will be relieved to hear that the soap is set to make its comeback in its usual slot on Friday night, unfortunately there will be further scheduling changes next week.

Emma Atkins as Charity Dingle. ITV

Emmerdale is set to be shelved again on Tuesday 14th October to make way for coverage of the FIFA World Cup Group K qualifier match between Latvia and England.

This match, which will take place at the Daugava Stadium in Riga, will kick off at 7:45pm, with live coverage again running from 7pm to 10:05pm.

Emmerdale will resume its regular broadcasting for the remainder of the week.

Viewers were treated to dramatic episodes earlier this week, as Charity Dingle became further entangled in her baby deception.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

