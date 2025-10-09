England will be looking to build on their 5-0 hammering of Serbia last month, which was by far their best performance under Southgate's replacement Thomas Tuchel.

The appointment of Craig Bellamy as Page's successor has looked like a masterstroke for Wales, who have been hugely impressive under the former midfielder despite losing two of their last three games.

Bellamy's side will head to London chasing a piece of history as the visitors have not beaten England since 1984.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Wales on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is England v Wales?

England v Wales will take place on Thursday 9th October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England v Wales kick-off time

England v Wales will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is England v Wales on?

You can watch live coverage of England v Wales on ITV1 from 7pm.

How to live stream England v Wales online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to England v Wales on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement England v Wales odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: England (1/4) Draw (5/1) Wales (10/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.