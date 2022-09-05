Emmerdale's Sandra schemes to destroy daughter Liv Dingle

For the past few weeks, Sandra has been trying to drive a wedge between Liv and her husband Vinny (Bradley Johnson) , using Liv's asexual identity as a catalyst. She began making ignorant remarks about Liv's lack of desire to have sex, and hoped to push Vinny towards Liv's best friend Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) instead.

Scheming Sandra Flaherty (Joanne Mitchell) stepped up her plan to con daughter Liv Dingle (Isobel Steele) out of all her money in tonight's Emmerdale (5th September), after coming up with a new idea.

While it seems that Vinny and Gabby have become great pals, the pair are purely platonic; and they were left uncomfortable when Sandra recently plied them both with alcohol before chatting freely about her own sexual conquests.

Sandra's plan to bring Vinny and Gabby closer failed. (ITV) ITV

Sandra pretended this was all innocent banter, and tonight she engineered a scenario that left Gabby and Vinny alone together at The Mill while Liv and Sandra ventured out. Sandra quickly invented a reason to head back home, knowing they would walk in on the pair.

Vinny was opening up to Gabby about the fact that he did have sexual feelings for his wife, but hadn't told her in case she took it as a sign that she wasn't enough for him. Vinny revealed that he was more than happy with Liv, and he and Gabby shared a fond hug just as Liv and Sandra arrived.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

At first, Liv was taken aback at the sight. But it wasn't long before she understood that there was nothing suspicious going on, and Gabby playfully mourned her own lack of a doting husband before leaving. Soon, Liv cottoned on to Sandra's plot, confronting her for trying to split her up and Vinny.

Later, Sandra made an effort to apologise to the couple, even telling them that she loved them both. But as Liv and Vinny headed to the Woolpack, Sandra made a phone call to her accomplice, Terry. "He's not going to cheat on her, and she knows it," she told Terry.

Then, Sandra revealed that Liv's status as a recovering alcoholic was her next focus, as she plotted to disrupt her daughter's sobriety. Will Sandra be found out, or will she manage to send Liv spiralling all over again?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.