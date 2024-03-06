Also fuming is Caleb's half-brother Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), while Ruby herself plays up to her role as loving wife.

But in fact, Ruby is secretly seething that Caleb cares more for his newfound family than her, so she has teamed up with Kim Tate (Claire King) to make Caleb pay!

When Nate asked to see the accounts for the car business he has a share in, Caleb put him off, which did not go unnoticed by Ruby.

She convinced Caleb to show her what he was hiding, and he showed her his secret files on the understanding that she kept it all quiet - unaware that she was in cahoots with Kim.

Kim enjoyed watching Nate and Caleb at loggerheads, and stirred the pot with Nate to cause a violent altercation.

Tonight, Kim told Ruby she wanted to see Caleb "on his knees", and Ruby heartily agreed.

Meanwhile, Cain and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) helped Nate clear out the cars from Caleb's lot, with Cain acting civil by agreeing to service Caleb's car.

In the village, oblivious Caleb bumped into Tracy, who was nervous about her nursery venture getting off the ground. Watching on, Ruby let their closeness get to her, but Kim urged her to be clever rather than cause a scene.

At The Mill, Ruby interrupted Caleb's panic over the stolen cars to confront him over his feelings for Tracy.

She ordered Caleb to make Tracy hate him, but as he rushed out, Nate, Cain and Aaron arrived to announce that they had had Caleb's car crushed in addition to committing the thefts.

Witnessing the confrontation, Ruby declared: "So much for your precious new family!" But what will her next move be?

