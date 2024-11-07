Ross Barton (Michael Parr) and Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) had been threatened into a rematch by Jade (Twinnie Lee Moore).

Billy's wife Dawn (Olivia Bromley) ordered Billy to take a hit and lose, just as Jade wanted, in order to keep their family safe from harm.

Dawn, Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) watched as Ross and Billy went head to head in Butler's barn.

But when John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) arrived to warn that the police were on their way, Jade ordered one of her cronies to grab the money and flee.

The man, Deano, failed to find the stash, and when Aaron stopped him from running off, Deano punched him. Aaron collapsed, and ended up in need of urgent medical attention.

As an ambulance was called, John was on hand to ensure air escaped Aaron's lungs, saving his life as Mack looked on.

Meanwhile, Dawn and Billy made their way home on foot, managing to evade the police as they drove past the couple. Dawn was furious with Billy's secrecy and for not listening to her, and it looked like their marriage was on the line.

Alone at the barn, Mack found the money, while Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) raced to the hospital.

John assured Chas that Aaron was going to be alright, and she was grateful to learn that John had saved Aaron's life.

As for Ross? He was left stranded on the side of the road by Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), who was fuming that the barn had been commandeered without his permission.

Ross was then picked up by PC Swirling (Andy Moore), but will he face charges? And can Billy earn Dawn's forgiveness?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

