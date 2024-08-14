Mandy soon began donning masks and shouting at men on camera - but she failed to fill Paddy in on both her money worries and her lack of funds.

But when Mandy left the salon to head upstairs on a call, Paddy's father Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) heard everything she said through some karaoke speakers.

Mandy poses as her secret persona. ITV

Mandy begged Bear to understand her reasons for her side hustle, but when she tried to get out of telling Paddy, Bear threatened to do so instead.

When Mandy vowed to quit fin-domination immediately, Bear was persuaded to keep quiet. But she broke her promise when a new customer gave her the chance of paying for a special honeymoon treat for Paddy.

Meanwhile, Bear became irritated when, in the Woolpack, Paddy sang Mandy's praises.

A notification pinged on Bear's phone, and he led Paddy, Marlon (Mark Charnock) and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) through to the backroom.

There, Bear explained exactly what Mandy had been up to - revealing that he was her latest client! Bear had succeeded in catching Mandy out, and was forced to show his stunned son what Mandy's new business looked like online.

With Paddy due to marry Mandy the following day, he admitted he had no idea what he was going to do next. Will Paddy call off the nuptials, or might he forgive Mandy's lies?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.