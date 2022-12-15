Chas had been seeing Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) behind Paddy's back for several months and ended up falling in love with him, but he was killed before the pair could embark on their new life together .

Paddy, meanwhile, has tried to be the rock that Chas needed after the death of her mum Faith (Sally Dexter). But not only was Chas cheating on him all the while, she also displayed constantly selfish and cruel behaviour to keep her secret.

And she was getting away with it until her cousin Belle (Eden-Taylor Draper) found out the extent of Chas's lies. Soon after, Paddy drove Chas out of the village for a break away, and she was relieved to be avoiding Belle before she could reveal the truth.

But as Paddy pulled up near a cottage and prompted Chas to recognise it as the house Al had bought for her, we learned that Belle had in fact already told Paddy everything.

Paddy remained calm, matter-of-factly chatting to Chas about what she had been up to. Then he began to quiz her on why she had treated him so appallingly in general, affair or not! It was the moment fans had waited far too long for, and worse was to come for Chas.

Returning home, Paddy was keen to keep a lid on the situation as he planned how they were going to make arrangements with their daughter Eve, and he lied that they were back early because Chas felt ill.

At the Woolpack, though, a fully aware Moira stormed in and exposed Chas for her deceit. Moira blamed Chas for her family's suffering, knowing that her dalliance with Al had led to Cain's incarceration and Kyle's trauma. When Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) tried to pull Moira away, Moira savagely elbowed her in the face.

Paddy's father Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) was disgusted by what he was hearing, while Kyle's mother Amy Wyatt (Natalie Jamieson) was also angry that Chas seemed to be the root cause for the consequences they were now facing.

Chas's attitude was that she regretted everything, but couldn't change anything now - and the only person to give her the time of day was Charity. Upstairs, Paddy had packed a bag for the night, and he said goodnight to Eve.

But as Bear approached, a helpless Paddy broke down in his dad's arms. Will Paddy ever get over such a staggering betrayal?

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

