Kyle recently admitted to mum Amy Wyatt (Natalie Jamieson) that he was responsible for Al's death, and jailed dad Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) had taken the blame. Cain also confessed the truth to wife Moira (Natalie J Robb), and the two women vowed to protect Kyle.

Troubled young Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn) headed into the barn where he shot Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), creating a tribute with a collection of stones, in tonight's Emmerdale (7th December).

But when Kyle's behaviour began to spiral at school, a panicked Amy hurriedly took him away to Belfast. A stressed Moira soon followed suit, taking her son Isaac so they could join Amy and Kyle.

In their absence, Moira's son - also the boyfriend of Amy - Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano), grew suspicious and tricked uncle Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) into telling him everything.

Matty then phoned his mum and gave her an ultimatum to bring Kyle home, hinting that he might go to the police if they didn't come home. Tonight, Moira and Isaac returned alongside Amy and Kyle - and Amy was furious with Matty, who wanted them to get Kyle professional help.

Matty learned the truth in Emmerdale. ITV

Insisting that Kyle's safety was her number one priority, Amy told Matty that their relationship was over. Moira was more understanding, knowing that Matty wouldn't really report Kyle's crime.

Meanwhile, Amy had been alerted to the fact that her newfound sister Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) was convinced that Moira was Al's secret lover.

She confronted Chloe and urged her to stop digging, knowing that Chloe's investigations into why Cain 'killed' Al would only put Kyle at risk. Amy then suggested that Chloe should move out, and a desperate Chloe explained that she is pregnant.

Eventually, Amy was able to bond with her sister, who in turn agreed to drop her probing over Al's affair. Amy asked Chloe to stay, and things looked brighter when Matty apologised to Amy for his behaviour, leading to a reconciliation.

At Butler's, Amy updated Moira and Mack on the news, including Chloe's pregnancy - with Mack relieved that Chloe hadn't revealed his involvement. As the family dared to hope that life was on the up, little did they know that Kyle was spiralling again.

During a game of football with Isaac, Kyle wandered over to the barn, carefully removing a series of stones from his coat pocket and laying them on the ground.

Will anyone discover Kyle's tribute? And will his loved ones ever take action to get him the help he needs, even if it means risking his future?

