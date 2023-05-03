Played by Doctor Who 's Louise Jameson, Mary had to face heartbreaking news when her partner Faye (Jane Gurnett) was revealed to be a scammer who was after her money. Suzy (Martelle Edinborough) had tried to warn Mary that Faye's fundraiser to benefit a women's refuge in Ecuador sounded too good to be true, but the loved-up character didn't listen.

Mary Goskirk has received unexpected help from a classic character returning in recent scenes of Emmerdale .

As it turns out, Suzy had been right all along. Mary started to get suspicious when Faye asked her to lend her some money for a deposit on a flat. When she asked Faye to prove the refuge was real, the conwoman snapped, revealing her deceit.

Faye shows her true colours in Emmerdale ITV

A furious Mary grabbed Faye to demand for her money back, but the latter knocked her away, with their altercation resulting in Mary losing her balance and hitting her head on a table. Faye fled the scene without looking back.

That's when Gus (Alan McKenna), who's Mary's daughter's Rhona's (Zoe Henry) ex-husband, came into play. Turning up after Faye left, he found Mary unconscious and called 999.

Suzy and a medic rushed the scene too. Luckily, Mary is expected to make a full recovery. Knowing that Gus's intervention had been crucial, she thanked Gus, who vowed to be in touch with Rhona.

The two exes had a difficult conversation when Gus returned to the village in earlier scenes. He recently asked Rhona for the remaining IVF embryos they'd stored years prior so he could use them with his new wife Lucy.

Rhona gave it some thought, but ultimately declined. Will Gus try and change her mind?

