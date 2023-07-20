After confiding in daughter Rhona (Zoë Henry), Mary was furious to realise that Rhona had told her husband Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) what was going on.

Rhona explained that she had no choice, as Marlon was worried. Rhona then offered to accompany her mum to the police station, as Mary had decided to follow Faye's instructions to save her own dignity.

Jane Gurnett as Faye and Louise Jameson as Mary in Emmerdale. ITV

But when Marlon's daughter April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) claimed that she wanted to be a journalist just like Mary, who was a superhero in her eyes for exposing wrong'uns, Mary was thrown.

Emerging from the police station later, Mary claimed her task was complete as she planned to meet Faye as arranged.

But in a glorious twist, with Faye already convinced that Mary had bowed to her demands, Faye was thwarted as the police arrived on the scene.

In stunning scenes from star Jameson, Mary revealed that she had recorded their conversation, and she was taken away screaming that Mary would regret it.

Mary was triumphant as she and Rhona headed to The Woolpack, where she explained that April had inspired her to stand up to Faye once and for all. The mood was celebratory, but things soon turned sour again in the most devastating way.

One by one, villagers' phones began to ping with messages, and Mary was horrified as it seemed Faye had sent round the photo to everyone she knew after all.

As even April had opened the picture before realising what it was, how will Mary cope with this sick revenge?

