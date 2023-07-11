Elsewhere, Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) plays detective – does this have anything to do with a certain affair in the village?

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 17th - 21st July 2023.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Mary is blackmailed by vile Faye

Louise Jameson as Mary Goskirk in Emmerdale. ITV

When Mary receives a message from an unknown number, asking to meet her, she's thrown - and even more so when she sees a dishevelled Faye. Determined to remain calm and steely in front of the woman who tormented her, Mary can't help being shocked when she hears that Faye has been sleeping in her car.

When Faye tells her she loves her and wants a fresh start, Mary sees through the lies, and Faye resorts to blackmail. With a private photo in her possession, Faye insists that Mary must change her statement to the police, or she will send a non-consensual nude photo of her to all her contacts. Faye later pays a visit to Mary's home to remind her that her time is running out, and Mary is stunned over the extent of her cruelty.

Mary's daughter Rhona (Zoë Henry) is appalled when she arrives to find a smug Faye ordering Mary to meet her the next day to confirm that her statement has been withdrawn. Mary is simply desperate to stop the photo being sent out, and Rhona promises to fix things. But when Rhona's husband Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) lets slip that she's told him what's happened, Mary feels betrayed.

As April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) reveals she's inspired by Grandma Mary taking a stand against Faye, Mary feels guilty that she plans to lie and withdraw her statement. But, on her way to the police station, Mary is torn. What will she decide?

2. Tracy risks Cain's wrath

Caleb approaches Tracy in Emmerdale ITV

Receiving a rejection from the bank for a loan, Tracy is gutted and struggling to find the enthusiasm for her job at the B&B. Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) spots her low mood and tries to help motivate her, but things take a turn when Caleb overhears Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) and Tracy's husband Nate (Jurell Carter) talking about Tracy's struggle to get her nursery dream off the ground.

Caleb approaches Tracy with an offer to invest in her business, but Nate is frustrated as his dad, Caleb's half-brother Cain (Jeff Hordley), will surely be raging about this. Tracy accuses Nate of caring more about Cain's feelings than the welfare of his family. Meanwhile, over at the farm, Cain tells wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) she'll need to choose between Nate and Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb) for redundancy.

Although Tracy starts to see how Caleb's investment may cause trouble, she's fuming to hear that Nate must compete to keep his job. So she accepts Caleb's offer after all - but how will Cain react?

3. Suni tries to unite Jai and Rishi

Chris Bisson as Jai and Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana as Suni Sharma in Emmerdale ITV

Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) assures ex-husband Rishi that he's been a great dad to Jai, urging him to tell Jai the full story about his biological father. Rishi agrees to try and reconcile again, but is devastated when Jai blanks him.

Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) convinces Jai to invite Rishi to their wedding, and Rishi is given a boost when Jai gracelessly delivers an invitation. Soon, newcomer Suni rallies the troops for Jai's stag do, hoping it will help thaw relations between father and son. But might his plan backfire? Well, it's not long before Suni is trying to comfort an upset Rishi. Can the situation ever be repaired?

4. Arthur's heartbreak as Marshall leaves

Marshall breaks Arthur's heart. ITV

Arthur is heartbroken when boyfriend Marshall Hamston (Max Fletcher) breaks up with him. As Marshall thanks Laurel for all she has done for him, he gives Arthur one last emotional hug before leaving to live with his auntie.

Laurel's heart breaks for Arthur as he sobs in his mum's arms over losing his first love. Arthur's pain worsens when his moody sister Gabby (Rosie Bentham) comments on her own love life. Will Arthur overcome this tough time?

5. Has Bernice rumbled Wendy and Liam?

Samantha Giles as Bernice Blackstock in Emmerdale ITV

When Bob nearly catches Wendy and Liam sharing a charged moment in the beer garden, Wendy panics. And later, Bob's business partner Bernice is intrigued to find a piece of paper with a mysterious message in the bin of one of the B&B rooms. Comparing the note with an old birthday card from Liam, Bernice has cracked the case. Has she rumbled Liam and Wendy's affair?

