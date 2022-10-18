The soap-favourite spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the recent National Television Awards , where he scooped the prize for Serial Drama Performance following his devastating portrayal of Marlon's stroke.

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is set for a troubling time on Emmerdale as memories of the past stir up emotions in him.

RadioTimes.com asked him how Marlon will cope during Storm Week, considering his ex-wife Tricia (Sheree Murphy) was killed in Emmerdale's previous storm in 2004.

And in this week's episodes, Marlon is fearful when Rhona (Zoe Henry) doesn't come home, once again thinking the worst has happened.

"He's very vulnerable - physically vulnerable and he's sort of isolated from the rest of [the drama]," explained Charnock. "He's terrified because of what happened to his first wife, Tricia, who died in a storm in 2004."

The actor continued: "As you can imagine, it's like this echo of the past has come back to haunt him. It's clever writing actually from that character's point of view. It's great telly, it's objectively great."

But where is Rhona? And is she OK? Viewers will have to keep watching Emmerdale's Storm Week to see what happens.

