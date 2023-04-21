In scenes airing last night, Mack married Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) after hearing the news that Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) was in labour - and had to hide his feelings when he later heard that she had called their son Reuben.

Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) struggled to compose himself in the aftermath of the birth of his secret son in tonight's Emmerdale (21st April).

As the ITV soap returned, Mack and Charity were all loved up as newlyweds, and preparing to leave for Paris for their honeymoon.

But when Charity cooed over a photo that new aunt, Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson), had posted online of the baby, she insisted they should pay Chloe and Reuben a visit before they left.

Mack tried to dissuade his wife, but she rushed away, and before he knew it they were meeting the little boy for the first time.

Charity asked to hold the baby, while Mack didn't want to let himself go near him. But when she urged him to come and look at the child, he got his first glimpse of his son while a blissfully unaware Charity looked on.

Mack agreed that Reuben was "beautiful", then managed to finally usher Charity away. But before they left the village, he claimed he had forgotten his passport and headed back inside their home.

Mack screamed out his torment over the situation, before forcing himself to calm down so he could join Charity in the car.

As a content Charity planned to sleep through the journey, how long can her guilty husband keep up this pretence for?

