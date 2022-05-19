Ethan Anderson (Emile John) had previously agreed to represent Jordan in his capacity as a lawyer, after Jordan was charged with racially-aggravated assault on Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) a few weeks ago. But despite trying to maintain professional, the background of the case took an enormous toll on Ethan.

ITV soap Emmerdale aired a shock outcome in its racism storyline tonight (19th May), as violent Jordan (Jack Parr) was arrested by the police once again.

After much contemplation, Ethan eventually made the decision to back out of providing legal counsel for Jordan. But when he met with the man and his wife Courtney, Jordan unleashed a tirade of abuse at him and Courtney walked out in disgust.

Later, Ethan felt like a weight had been lifted on his way home from the office as he arranged a date with boyfriend Marcus Dean (Darcy Grey). But Jordan was lurking nearby and confronted Ethan for abandoning his case. In a vile display of racist language, he refused to leave Ethan alone and when Ethan stood his ground, Jordan pushed him to the ground.

Ethan was attacked by racist ex-client Jordan in Emmerdale

Ethan found the strength to continue to call Jordan out for his behaviour, and Jordan responded by brutally attacking him until he was unconscious.

At that point, Billy arrived on the scene and Jordan blamed him for everything, telling him that if only he had taken back his statement, none of this would have happened. Billy tried to bargain with Jordan to save himself and Ethan, but it soon transpired that Billy had thought ahead and had already called the police when he spotted what was going on.

Jordan was incensed at the deception as he was immediately detained for his abhorrent actions, while Ethan was taken to the hospital by ambulance just as a panicked Marcus reached his side. Billy explained that it seemed he had got to Ethan just in time, and Marcus remarked that Jordan was heading to prison where he belonged.

Billy agreed, but sadly reflected on the fact that there are many other people with attitudes just like Jordan who continue to behave in the same way.

Now Ethan faces a new journey as he begins to deal with the repercussions of what he's been through at the hands of his attacker - but he'll have Marcus and dad Charles (Kevin Mathurin) with him all the way.

Will Ethan be able to recover from this horrific trauma and move on?

