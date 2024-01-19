In shock, Nicola tried to tell Angel that she didn't know what she was saying, but the teen's words proved that she was indeed telling the truth.

As vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) arrived at the graveyard, telling Angel she could talk about her grief for Heath anytime, Nicola dismissed him and hurried the girl away.

At home, Angel urged her mum not to tell dad Jimmy while he was still with the mourners at The Woolpack.

As Angel explained the depth of Cathy Hope's (Gabrielle Dowling) hurt and anger over being wrongly accused, Nicola finally understood what the grieving twin must be going through.

It was clear that the reality of the situation hadn't sunk in for Angel, who wanted to relax with her phone. But when she got upset again, Nicola comforted her, before insisting that she had to tell Jimmy.

After asking her husband to come home, Nicola promised Angel that she would be staying with her family - a promise she may not be able to keep.

Bracing herself, Nicola told Jimmy everything, confirming that Angel's new story was true. Jimmy struggled to take it in, while Nicola recalled once letting Angel drive one of the haulage vans.

Jimmy was reluctant to speak to Angel in the moment, and he fled the house, urging his wife to tell their daughter he loved her.

Alone in her torment, Nicola broke down while Angel sat on the stairs. Will Angel be going to prison? And just how will Heath's father Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) react when he realises that daughter Cathy is innocent after all?

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

