Played by Luke Tittensor, the teen had the reputation of a troublemaker when he first moved to the Dales in October 2003.

Darren Eden, better known by his nickname 'Daz', has had his history intertwined with that of the Sugdens on Emmerdale .

The half-brother of Andy Sugden (Kelvin Fletcher) via their father Billy Hopwood (David Crellin), Daz wreaked havoc on the village when he set Scott Windsor's (Ben Freeman) garage ablaze after he refused to let him help.

Daz's relationship with his brother became strained when he discovered Andy's fiancée Katie Addyman (Sammy Winward) and his adoptive brother Robert (Karl Davies) were having an affair. Katie lied to convince Andy that Daz was lying, with the teen ultimately being put in foster care.

The two brothers reconciled once the affair was exposed and Andy apologised to Daz, asking him to move back with him.

Drama continued for Daz when he realised Andy was having a secret romance with Cain Dingle's (Jeff Hordley) daughter Debbie (Charley Webb). After being threatened by Cain, Andy ended the relationship, unaware that Debbie was pregnant.

Daz stayed by Debbie's side but was upset when he learnt that she was in a relationship with Jasmine Thomas (Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman), who he had a crush on.

When Andy forgave Katie and the two got back together, the situation got tense for Daz, who went to live with Jack (Clive Hornby) and Diane Sugden (Elizabeth Estensen). The teen temporarily moved out of Emmerdale when his biological mother returned, promising she had changed.

Daz returned only a few months later, with Jack and Diane starting the adoption process. While Daz's mum was on board with it, Daz's father Billy wasn't impressed and moved to Emmerdale on his release from prison.

The father and son managed to rebuild a relationship, but things went awry when Daz found out Billy was having an affair with Diane. Later on, Billy left the village and Daz behind.

Daz then had his own romances with Penny Drury (Amelia Sefton) and Scarlett Nicholls (Kelsey-Beth Crossley), but it was his bond with Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) that was crucial for his character's arc.

Victoria is Jack's daughter and, as such, her interest in Daz would have been frowned upon in the village as many saw them as siblings.

Meanwhile, Daz and Andy's relationship was tested when the former discovered his brother was violent towards Jo Stiles (Roxanne Pallett).

Daz Eden in Emmerdale.

Daz sought solace in his relationship with Victoria. Despite having doubts on the nature of their connection, Victoria and Daz kissed on Christmas Day 2008.

The following year, they slept together while he was still with Scarlett. He was adamant the encounter had been a mistake and felt guilty for Scarlett, while Victoria tried to make him jealous with Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller).

During an argument, Victoria blurted out she and Daz were more than friends, leading Aaron and Scarlett to find out the truth.

Aaron told Andy, who threw Daz out. He agreed to leave the village and, after an attempt to see Victoria one more time, headed off for a fresh start elsewhere.

