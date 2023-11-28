This week, David was stunned to spot adoptive son Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) in a passionate embrace with Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) - David's ex who he previously admitted he still loved!

Instead of confronting Jacob straight away, David let the discovery sink in and fester as he made cutting comments when Jacob openly left to babysit Vic's young son Harry while he 'studied' at her house.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

David knew all too well that this was a cover for what the pair were really up to, and upon Jacob's return, he announced that he knew the truth. An explosive discussion ensued as David and Jacob were both left in tears.

Feeling utterly betrayed, David compared Jacob's affair with Vic to the time he was sexually abused as a teen by David's ex-girlfriend Maya Stepney (Louisa Clein), before declaring that he must mean nothing to Jacob.

But when his father Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) walked in just as David was raging about being kept in the dark, Eric assumed that David had uncovered his diagnosis with Parkinson's disease, and stepped in to stop the row.

David on Emmerdale.

As Pollard confirmed that he was unwell, a shocked David opted not to reveal the real reason he was angry with Jacob.

But David was thrown and hurt that yet another important piece of information had been kept from him, and stormed out after remarking that it was nice to know how little his relatives really thought of him.

More like this

But as David caught his breath outside, will the clan be able to make amends before the character departs the Dales?

Anyone affected by Jacob's story can visit NSPCC or contact the NSPCC Helpline by calling 0808 800 5000 or emailing help@NSPCC.org.uk.

Further information, advice and support is available via the Parkinson's UK charity's website parkinsons.org.uk or their free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.