Emmerdale's Danny Miller teases future Robert and Aaron reunion

Now, he has admitted that he has come up with his own theory on how the pair could be reunited one day.

Once upon a time, Danny Miller was one half of one of Emmerdale's most beloved couples, as his character Aaron Dingle was married to soulmate Robert Sugden (played by Ryan Hawley).

The actor is soon to be seen back on our screens as Aaron returns to visit his struggling family ahead of the ITV soap's 50th anniversary episodes.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Miller expressed a lot of love for the partnership that fans affectionately dubbed 'Robron'. And he's not the only one, as the pair won our exclusive poll last year to be named best soap couple of all time.

Asked whether he would have liked to see Robert, who is currently serving a life sentence for murder after attacking his sister's rapist, back for Emmerdale's big birthday, the star is in no doubt.

Danny Miller as Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

"Yeah, it would have been nice," he says, before going on to reveal an idea that came to mind when discussions first began over his own return.

"I sort of had in my mind, when my agent spoke to us, and she'd mentioned that there was going to be a lot of action-packed stuff for this 50th [anniversary], which there is. But I imagined it being some sort of crazy action, just to really sort of step outside. Maybe Aaron could have turned up and had kidnapped Robert out of prison.

"It was just stupid talk," he adds with a smile. "I was actually talking to Ryan [Hawley] about it. No, it would have been really nice to have him back, but I think it's near impossible, isn't it."

But, as Miller points out, the nature of the genre might just find a way for a comeback in the future.

"Well, other soap characters have done that before haven’t they, suddenly the actor comes back six years later, on an eight year stretch, so there’s always ways and means in soap!"

Here's hoping that one day, Aaron and Robert will get their happy ever after. But as he reflects on such a powerful on-screen relationship, Miller has fond memories of that era and the impact it had on so many viewers.

"I think we were talking about it randomly on a podcast not so long ago, and we were talking about [the impact of] on-screen couples. I think 'icons' isn't the right word, but I can't think of anything else. Maybe role models as the characters is what I’m talking about.

“Robert and Aaron kind of had a relationship that was represented by so many people out there, and it really helped change some people; people still tell me that now.

"It was kind of always going to be a question I think I was asked: 'How’s Robert?' They were a great couple and it was nice to be a part of, [and] share it with Ryan."

Emmerdale airs Aaron's return scenes next week.

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

