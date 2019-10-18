Aaron - and viewers - screamed as he saw Rob have his rights read out before being bundled in a police car and driven off to his final fate.

Shipped as 'Robron', the tortured twosome's journey has seen them become one of the most popular relationships in recent soap history. Unsurprisingly, fans were struggling at seeing them torn apart…

But while this heartbreaking twist sets up Hawley's exit from the show, having decided to quit the role after five years, RadioTimes.com understands Thursday's episodes were not his final scenes and there is more to come from Robert before he vanishes from our screens.

Does this mean he's definitely going to be banged up, or could he escape after all in a final twist?

Speaking recently about his imminent departure, Hawley said: “I will miss the show massively, it has been a huge part of my life. I love working here, I love the people and it's going to be very emotional leaving.”

The actor took over the part of Jack Sugden's eldest from Karl Davies in 2014, almost a decade after the character had last been a regular cast member.

