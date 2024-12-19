Emmerdale actress Claire King reveals if Kim Tate survives Christmas amid revenge plot
Kim's got some enemies.
Life isn't simple for Kim Tate (played by Claire King) at the moment on Emmerdale.
The iconic Home Farm owner has had more than her fair share of enemies throughout her time in the Yorkshire village.
But a new mystery one is heading her way this Christmas to bring her down.
It's all due to her husband Will (Dean Andrews) and his financial advisor Peter (David Michaels) who have been plotting her demise, but there's a mystery man behind the scenes out for revenge with them.
Viewers are expecting to meet this figure at Christmas, though Emmerdale has kept tight-lipped on when and whether we'll meet him.
Nevertheless, it's clear wily Kim is in danger she doesn't even realise at the moment - and with the soap heading towards the highly anticipated Christmas Day episode, is this looking like Kim's final festive period?
King appeared on This Morning on Wednesday 18th December and thankfully hinted it isn't the end just yet for Kim.
When asked if Kim will make it through Christmas, King replied: "Well, my contract runs out in June and if they decide to keep me on - and I decide to accept - then I might be here longer!"
So, it sounds like we might not be seeing the end of the iconic Kim just yet, but that doesn't mean she isn't in imminent danger!
Speaking about the upcoming festive storyline, King teased: "It's been a little bit challenging. It's lovely because I love working with Dean and we're good muckers off set, so that's been fantastic.
"But it's been a little bit hard because of the subject matter and things, but I can't go into that because then you'll find out what happens!"
She went on to confirm King will be "positively rampantly livid" when she eventually finds out about Will's dealings... watch out Will!
Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
