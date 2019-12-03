Shocks, surprises and revelations are ready to be unwrapped in Emmerdale over Christmas and New Year, with the focus firmly on Home Farm and the twisted Tate clan.

Graham Foster and Kim Tate's bitter battle takes a dramatic turn and there are massive repercussions for Jamie and Andrea Tate's future. Elsewhere in the village, Victoria Barton prepares to give birth to dead rapist Lee's baby, and David Metcalfe's efforts to reconnect with son Jacob Gallagher after his grooming by evil Maya Stepney are derailed by an unexpected bombshell.