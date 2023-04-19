After a falling-out with Mack's sister Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) earlier in the week, Charity was won over when Moira pitched up with an 'A-Team' style van to aid the former's romantic gesture for the show's biggest fan, Mack.

Pregnant Chloe Harris's (Jessie Elland) labour kicked off with typical timing in tonight's Emmerdale (Wednesday 19th April), just as the baby's secret father Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) was languishing in a police cell next door to fiancée Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) on the eve of their wedding !

Charity and Mack donned wigs to get in character as they drove off in the van, where Charity realised just how much he loved his beloved A-Team. On a country road, they parked up and embarked on a passionate encounter, only to be interrupted by fan-favourite PC Swirling (Andy Moore) who declared that the van may have been involved in a robbery a few days before.

Charity and Mack get arrested in Emmerdale.

He arrested the pair when they failed to provide proof of the van's rental, and ended up in the cells at the station as Charity huffed over their wrongful incarceration and Mack jokingly sulked over having his wig confiscated.

When Swirling told them to make themselves comfortable, as the police were convinced the van was dodgy and that the pair were involved in the robbery, Charity explained how they got hold of the van and began to suspect Moira had stitched them up.

Back in the village, Moira took a call and headed over to the police station with the details for the vehicle. Overhearing the predicament, Chloe told Charity's granddaughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill), who is well aware of the baby bombshell, that if the wedding can't go ahead then Charity will have a lucky escape.

In her cell, Charity raged over Moira while another inmate chimed in that she and Mack clearly had issues. But Charity insisted that they were solid and that nothing was going to derail their happy ever after. At the same time, Chloe's waters broke at home. Will the truth emerge, or will Charity and Mack crack on with their nuptials – if they can break out of the station in time, that is!

