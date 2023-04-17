The resident doctor has been fairly unlucky in love, it's fair to say, with his recent romances with Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) and Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) both ending in disaster.

Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) is set for romance in the coming weeks when he finds himself growing closer to someone in Emmerdale .

But according to Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson, there may be love on the horizon for Liam with someone viewers might not expect.

"We've got a more light-hearted story with Liam our doctor, or should we say Dr Love, and it's going to be something that will actually take you all by surprise.

"It starts off as quite a fun story, but at the heart of it, there's something serious which will come out down the line. It's a great story.

"We'll see Liam and another character in a way we perhaps haven't seen them before, so I can't wait to watch that."

As for who it is, viewers will have to stay tuned into Emmerdale to find out.

Elsewhere, there's going to be a returning character coming by the end of summer - but their identity is being kept under tight wraps for now.

"Before we get to the end of summer, we'll have a familiar face returning which I think the audience will be absolutely delighted with," Hudson cryptically teased before adding she hopes they'll be a part of the action "for the foreseeable".

