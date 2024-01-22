Emmerdale’s Chas Dingle breaks down as she receives cancer diagnosis

The ITV soap previously announced the storyline , adding that the show is working closely with B reast Cancer Now to portray Chas’s journey.

Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) was devastated to be diagnosed with breast cancer in tonight’s emotional episode of Emmerdale (22nd January 2024).

After being told she had an appointment to receive her biopsy results that day, Chas was checked on by half-brother Caleb Milligan (William Ash), who remained unaware of her worries as he noticed she looked tired.

Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) was the only person aware, having found a lump in Chas’s breast. When Chas asked him to come with her, Liam kindly agreed.

At the hospital, the consultant explained that Chas has triple negative breast cancer – the same kind of cancer that her late mother Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) battled.

The consultant went on to tell Chas that triple negative cancer was different, not having the same receptors normally used to destroy cancer cells during treatment.

She added that it’s generally a more aggressive cancer, with a faster growth rate and a higher risk of metastasis – something Chas and Liam noted had happened to Faith.

Back at home, Chas vented to Liam over the doctor’s description that her tumour was ‘superficial’ and said she didn’t feel as lucky as the woman claimed she was. The cancer is stage 1, and is not necessarily genetically linked.

Liam attempted to sum up the consultants words, adding that Chas’s blood had been taken because she is eligible for genetic testing, and pointing out that her condition is curable.

As Chas’s despair deepened, she asked Liam to leave her be. With the worry for her future sinking in, Chas sat down to look at the pile of information she had been given at the hospital.

But as she broke down in tears, will Chas open up to anyone else?

For help and support with breast cancer, visit BreastCancerNow.org or call their helpline on 0808 800 6000.

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

