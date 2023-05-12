The fan-favourite character was initially calm as Mack returned to their home and explained that he had wanted to tell her the truth about his fling - and the son conceived from it - for months.

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) told husband Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) to remember the moment he lost her forever in tonight's very tense Emmerdale (12th May).

Charity pointed out that his lover, Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland), had been living with them while she was pregnant, and asked whether she and Mack had still been sleeping together at the time.

Mack insisted that it was a one-off, and when he described the circumstances, it dawned on Charity that she had still been struggling after her own ectopic pregnancy resulted in them losing a baby. Then Mack explained that, during their heated row at the time, she had ordered him to go and "scatter his seed".

He told Charity how much he loved her, and she replied that she had never loved anyone as much as she loved him. Mack urged her to see that he was still the same person, but Charity's anger surfaced as her emotions got the better of her and she wondered just who Mack really was.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When he claimed he would never see baby Reuben again, Charity could only laugh in disbelief, just as her son Noah (Jack Downham) and granddaughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) arrived. Noah was stunned and furious at the news, while Sarah's knowledge of the situation came tumbling out as she claimed that she only wanted to protect Charity.

After learning just how many others knew of his betrayal, Charity attacked Mack, then fled, making her way to see Chloe at the hospital. Chloe was regretful, but not particularly apologetic. Charity kept her voice level as she confronted Chloe, and eventually she left again when Chloe walked away to tend to Reuben.

Later, Charity banished son Ryan Stocks (James Moore) over the fact that he knew Mack had cheated - although we know that Mack had manipulated Ryan into keeping quiet.

Alone with Mack, Charity now believed that he had been planning a double life with Chloe and their child, and she ordered him out of her life for good.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.