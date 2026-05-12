Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is already struggling immensely in the wake of his radical prostatectomy operation in Emmerdale.

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The character was diagnosed with prostate cancer following the Coronation Street crossover in January, and has been on a real uphill battle ever since.

Wife Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) was framed for manslaughter and human trafficking after two bodies were found on their homestead Butler's Farm, and they subsequently lost the business when she decided to sell it so that Cain could focus on his illness.

He then came to the conclusion that he wasn't going to proceed with the surgery, fearful that he couldn't deal with the potential incontinence and erectile dysfunction that it could cause. He was ultimately concerned that it would ruin his marriage.

Moira has, on more than one occasion, promised that it would change nothing. Earlier this week she held his hand as he nervously awaited being taken to theatre, and comforted their sons Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn) and Isaac Dingle (Bobby Dunsmuir) amid their fears.

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is struggling with his recovery. ITV

Fortunately, a matter of time later, a doctor informed Moira and the boys that the operation was a success. While this should've been a moment to celebrate, Cain couldn't help but focus on the fact he had been fitted with a catheter and was the first sign of how much his life had changed.

In today's episode, Moira arrived early and was glad to see how chirpy Cain appeared to be. The doctor told him that if he was able to walk, he could be discharged by the end of the day - and this was just the incentive that Cain needed to get up on his feet.

However, when alone, he couldn't help but dwell on the negatives and noticed that the catheter collection bag was full of blood.

Brother Caleb Miligan (William Ash) arrived and Cain made it clear that he didn't want him there. He felt emasculated and a burden towards his family, and expressed how much it was paining him to think that Kyle and Isaac might have to witness his incontinence.

Cain then broke down in tears, in a rare moment of vulnerability, saying that he wished he'd never had the operation. When alone in his side ward, he attempted to walk across the room but collapsed on the bed.

Moira Dingle (Natalie J. Robb) promised to be there for Cain, no matter how long the recovery took. ITV

When Moira returned that night, the doctor urged him to try and walk again, but this time he struggled to even climb out of bed. Cain realised that this meant that he'd have to spend another night in the hospital.

His eyes began to fill with tears as he realised the recovery period was going to be a lot longer than anticipated.

How will Cain adapt to the changes?

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Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX.

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